Financial Analysis: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynga and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 8.75 $41.92 million ($0.06) -178.00 Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 35.69 -$1.35 million N/A N/A

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zynga has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zynga and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 2 16 0 2.79 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynga currently has a consensus price target of $11.62, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Zynga’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07% Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08%

Summary

Zynga beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment, and for sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, financial, and IT related services. In addition, the company holds life insurance; provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and offers wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

