Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,777,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $76,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

