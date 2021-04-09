Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.29 ($82.69).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €67.85 ($79.82) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a one year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.16.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

