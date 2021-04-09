FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.