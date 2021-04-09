Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88.

On Thursday, January 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after acquiring an additional 851,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,181,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

