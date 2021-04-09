FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.26% of FactSet Research Systems worth $33,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,878. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $310.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.73 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

