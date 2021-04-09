F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $207.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.78.

FFIV opened at $211.55 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

