Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.00

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.94, with a volume of 191536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Exponent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.