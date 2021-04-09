eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.57, but opened at $42.52. eXp World shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 6,759 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,770,890.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,500 shares of company stock worth $22,907,550. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

