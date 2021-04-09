eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,869,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,015,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $777,000.00.

EXPI stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eXp World by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 38.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $9,952,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.