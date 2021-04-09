ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

