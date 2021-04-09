ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $283,000 Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSUR opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

