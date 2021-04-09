ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,918 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Busey by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.