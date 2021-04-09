ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of MRC Global worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

