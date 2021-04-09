ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,098,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GoHealth by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,764 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,260,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

