ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

