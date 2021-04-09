ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,327,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 277,021 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,461,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,627,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.