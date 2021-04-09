ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcimoto by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUV. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

