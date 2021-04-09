ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agilysys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Agilysys by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGYS stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

