ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $81.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. ExlService has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,662. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.