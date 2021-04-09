Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

