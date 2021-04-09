Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $1,400,000.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

