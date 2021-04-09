Eversource Energy to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

