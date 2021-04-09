Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $72,020,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

