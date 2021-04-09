Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $4,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 82.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Shares of LRCX opened at $662.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.