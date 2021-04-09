Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,770 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

