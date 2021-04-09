Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,784 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,839,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

