Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 36,411 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,786 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $284.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

