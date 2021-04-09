Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 53,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.62.

Ecolab stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average is $210.51. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

