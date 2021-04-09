Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

