Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.64 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

