essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Alan Pepper Sells 125,000 Shares

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Alan Pepper sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £315,000 ($411,549.52).

ESYS opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £134.49 million and a PE ratio of -91.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.92. essensys plc has a 52-week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

essensys Company Profile

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

