Equities Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.09 and a 52-week high of C$8.95.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

