Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RPM International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.32. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE RPM opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

