Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective cut by CIBC to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Shares of EQX opened at C$10.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 120.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

