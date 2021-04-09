Enzyme Price Hits $96.21 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $96.21 or 0.00165502 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $172.48 million and $3.63 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00617039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.