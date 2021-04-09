EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.80

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 18.12 ($0.24). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 17.16 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,980,870 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENQ shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. The company has a market cap of £287.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.83.

In other EnQuest news, insider Farina Khan bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

