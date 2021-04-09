Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,794 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122,918 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 104,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $154.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

