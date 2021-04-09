Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,941 shares of company stock worth $11,942,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.