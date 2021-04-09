Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $289,000 Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,579 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

ABCB stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

