Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $270,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PHG opened at $60.24 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

