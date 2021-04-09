Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $287,000 Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCE opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

