Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $282,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

