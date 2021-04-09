Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 3,700 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.