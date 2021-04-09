Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 455.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 382,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.74 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

