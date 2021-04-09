Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

