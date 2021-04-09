Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $50.28 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

