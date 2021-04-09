Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 189 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

