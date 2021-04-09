Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.80

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 1351034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.84. The stock has a market cap of £507.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

