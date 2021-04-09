Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.21.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.